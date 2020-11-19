NBA star Dwight Howard SECRETLY Married His WNBA Girlfriend! (Details)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Last year 33-year-old NBA player Dwight Howard raised eyebrows after he began dating 22-year-old college basketball player Teá Cooper. Well now can confirm that the couple are secretly married. 

During a recent interview with Basketball News podcast The Rematch with Etan Thomas, Dwight spoke about his desire to return to the Lakers. And in the interview, he causally mentions that his wife plays professional basketball for the LA Sparks and then mentions how much he loves married life.  

