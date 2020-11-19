NBA star Dwight Howard SECRETLY Married His WNBA Girlfriend! (Details)

Last year 33-year-old NBA player Dwight Howard raised eyebrows after he began dating 22-year-old college basketball player Teá Cooper. Well now can confirm that the couple are secretly married.

During a recent interview with Basketball News podcast The Rematch with Etan Thomas, Dwight spoke about his desire to return to the Lakers. And in the interview, he causally mentions that his wife plays professional basketball for the LA Sparks and then mentions how much he loves married life.

Dwight did not give the exact details on when the two wed.

Listen:

Dwight is a basketball player for the Los Angeles Lakers of the National Basketball Association (NBA). He is an NBA champion, eight-time All-Star, eight-time All-NBA Team honoree, five-time All-Defensive Team member, and three-time Defensive Player of the Year.

Dwight has five children by five women – and most of the relationships with his babys mothers are acrimonious. Last month his eldest son went on IG, and blasted Dwight for allegedly being a deadbeat dad.