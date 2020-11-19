Naya Rivera’s Ex Ryan Dorsey Files Wrongful Death Suit On Behalf Of Their Son

Bradley Lamb
Naya Rivera’s ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, has filed a wrongful death suit on behalf of their young son, Josey.

Naya accidentally drowned in July.

Dorsey is suing the United Water Conservation District and the county’s Parks and Recreation Management for wrongful death and negligent infliction of emotional distress, according to Us Weekly.

According to Dorsey, the boat Naya and Josey rented to sail around Lake Piru didn’t comply with Coast Guard safety standards. The documents claim that the boat didn’t have flotation devices, which are required by California law.

