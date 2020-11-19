Movies you can watch on Thanksgiving instead of football

It’s Thanksgiving day, and the turkey is cooking, the sides are ready to go and family and friends have invaded the home — for better or worse. Of course the television is on, likely tuned to one of three NFL games on the docket.

But there are those who are not intrigued by the Detroit Lions or Dallas Cowboys. So what else is there to watch? Maybe take in a movie on the couch when the meal is done, the stomach is full and the extended family is long gone.

Here are some films — not just involving football or even the holiday, for that matter — worth watching when live football is not doing it for you this Thanksgiving.