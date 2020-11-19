Moody’s ESG Solutions Group Appoints Global Head of Climate Solutions

Article content continued

Climate risk analytics from Moody’s ESG Solutions are also integrated into Moody’s Analytics risk management tools, translating climate risk exposure into financial impact and credit risk metrics for banks, insurers, and investors. Similarly, the group’s climate data and insights are increasingly being leveraged in Moody’s Investors Service credit analysis. By offering data and analytics across asset classes, including listed and unlisted companies, real estate, infrastructure, sovereigns and municipalities, Moody’s ESG Solutions supports the integration of climate-related risks into financial decision-making and risk management.

Moody’s ESG Solutions climate offerings build on the award-winning physical climate risk analytics from Four Twenty Seven, a leading provider of climate risk data and market intelligence, founded by Ms. Mazzacurati in 2012. Moody’s acquired a majority stake in Four Twenty Seven in 2019 and recently took full ownership. Moody’s climate solutions suite also leverages data from V.E, a Moody’s affiliate with expertise in transition risk, ESG, and corporate disclosures.

ABOUT MOODY’S ESG SOLUTIONS

Moody’s ESG Solutions Group is a business unit of Moody’s Corporation serving the growing global demand for ESG and climate insights. The group leverages Moody’s data and expertise across ESG, climate risk, and sustainable finance, and aligns with Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) to deliver a comprehensive, integrated suite of ESG and climate risk solutions including ESG scores, analytics, Sustainability Ratings and Sustainable Finance Reviewer/certifier services.

For more information visit Moody’s ESG & Climate Risk hub at www.moodys.com/esg

