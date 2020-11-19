Mo’Nique Explains Why She Calls Her Husband ‘Daddy’

Comedian Mo’Nique has explained why she refers to her husband as “daddy.”

“Daddy.” Mo’Nique told Mo’Nique. “He’s raising me. He’s giving me everything that my father did not. And I when I tell you sometimes it can be so goddamn embarrassing and it’s just me and him in the room.”

“See, ain’t nobody else in the room and he’s had to say some things to me Tamar that has taken me to my knees. And then he’ll pick me back up and he’ll say, ‘Is anything I’m saying to you not true?’ And I’ll say, ‘Everything you sayin’ to me is true, but right now n*gga, my ego, I need you to walk away because the crazy b*tch inside of me is gettin’ ready to say somethin’ and mess up the moment.'”

Mo’Nique referring to her husband, has raised eyebrows for some time. Does her explanation make sense or is it still strange?

