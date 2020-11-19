Mindhunter: David Fincher reveals how Netflix show would have ended

The fate of the Netflix drama is officially up in the air, but Fincher has said it’s on indefinite hiatus with the cast free to work on other projects.

In a new interview with Variety, Fincher acknowledged the show has a “passionate audience”, but said he isn’t sure “if it makes sense to continue” the high-budget series considering the viewership never “justified the cost”.

He fuelled some hope, though, adding: “At some point I’d love to revisit it.”

Fincher went on to share the endgame of the series, which stars Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany and Anna Torv as characters inspired by real-life criminal profilers.

The series, set in the late 1970s and early 1980s, revolves around employees of the FBI’s Behavioural Science Unit, who interview a large number of America’s most notorious serial killers.

Most episodes opened with a scene showing the trajectory of Dennis Radar, who is referred to as the BTK Killer.

According to Fincher: “The hope was to get all the way up to the late 90’s, early 2000’s – hopefully get all the way up to people knocking on the door at Dennis Rader’s house.”

It is unknown whether Groff, McCallany and Torv would have remained in their roles as the characters got older.

The first two seasons of Mindhunter are available to stream on Netflix now.