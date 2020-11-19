Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards 2020 Winner, Canada, Best Group over Past Three Years: Equity and Mixed Assets

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mawer Investment Management Ltd. (Mawer) is honoured to announce today it was recognized once again at the 2020 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards. The firm received the Equity Funds Group Award and Mixed Assets Group Award in addition to the following individual fund awards:

Mawer Canadian Equity Fund, 10 Years (Canadian Equity)

Mawer New Canada Fund, 3, 5, and 10 Years (Canadian Small/Mid Cap Equity)

Mawer Balanced Fund, 10 Years (Global Neutral Balanced)

Mawer Global Small Cap Fund, 10 Years (Global Small/Mid Cap Equity)

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards assess and recognize funds and fund management firms that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted three-, five-, ten-year performance relative to their peers in over 17 countries across the globe.

“We are honoured to be recognized for the work we do for our clients,” said Paul Moroz, Chief Investment Officer at Mawer. “We are delighted that our ‘Be Boring. Make Money’ investment approach has continued to deliver excellent long-term investment results.”

About Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer is an independent investment firm managing portfolios for a broad range of foundations and not-for-profit organizations, pension plans, strategic alliances, and individual investors for over 45 years. For more information, visit Mawer at www.mawer.com.

Disclaimer

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Refinitiv Lipper.

