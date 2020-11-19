Maryland cancels Michigan St. game due to COVID-19 outbreak

Maryland’s scheduled game against Michigan State on Saturday has been canceled due to the Terrapins having multiple positive COVID-19 tests, including Maryland coach Mike Locksley. The coach addressed his positive test, saying that he only had “minor symptoms” and would “continue to lead this program virtually.”

“I am gutted for our team and for our fans,” Locksley said. “This team is eager to play and compete and continue the growth we’ve seen this season. This virus is testing our players and coaches right now, but I have no doubt that we will emerge as a stronger unit for having gone through this together.”

Over the last seven days, Maryland has had 15 players and seven staff members test positive, making them the latest college football team to try and salvage their season in the midst of an outbreak. They are scheduled to play Indiana on 11/28 but that game may also be in jeopardy if they are unable to stop the spread.

A second canceled game, which cannot be made up or rescheduled, put into question whether or not Maryland would be able to finish its season at all. According to Big Ten rules for the season, a team must play at least six games to compete for the conference title. Maryland has played three games, so with the cancellation of their matchup against Michigan State, the team will need to play every remaining game on its schedule to meet the required threshold.