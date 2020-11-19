Manning to host Elway, Clinton, others on ESPN show

The second season of “Peyton’s Places,” the popular show hosted by Hall of Famer Peyton Manning that airs on ESPN+, will feature a star-studded lineup of guests.

Among the roster of A-listers scheduled to appear on Manning’s Emmy-nominated ESPN+ original series are Denver Broncos general manager and president of football operations John Elway, former President Bill Clinton and iconic late-night host David Letterman.

“’Peyton’s Places’ is a history project that became a passion project,” Manning said in a news release, via The Denver Post. “There’s so many fascinating things about football history that people just don’t know and I’m looking forward to bringing it to ESPN+.”

Beyond the previously noted names — the Elway appearance should be a particularly compelling back-and-forth given Manning’s history with the Broncos — there are several high-profile NFL names slated to appear this season on “Peyton’s Places.”

Tony Gonzalez, Darrell Green, Rodney Harrison, Garrison Hearst, Ronnie Lott, Marshawn Lynch, Terrell Owens and Lynn Swann are on the docket. Actors Kurt Russell and James Van Der Beek round out the list ESPN shared in its announcement.

“’Peyton’s Places’ season two continues a fantastic, one-of-a-kind tour through football, with the greatest guide a fan could hope for, said Connor Schell, Executive Vice President, Content, ESPN (via Saturday Down South). “The new season on ESPN+ picks up where the first season left off, bringing fans and families closer to the stories of football – and the league that captures the imagination of tens of millions of fans every week.”

“Peyton’s Places” is produced by NFL Films, and the 15-episode second season will premiere Nov. 29.