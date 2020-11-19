Man Charged w/ Murder Of 16 Yr Old Girl Goes Viral (‘He’s Cute’, ‘Luv His Eyes’)

A Detroit man, who police are calling a “gang member’, has been charged with the murder of a 16-year-old girl. Police say that Rayne Dennis, 16, was shot through the front window of a home.

The innocent Rayne was shot and killed Sunday night while she was at her dad’s house – and she never saw it coming.

Matthew Reeves, IV, 22, is the father of an infant in the home. Rayne’s step-sister is the mother of the infant, police said.

According to Detroit Police, Matthew drove to the home to pick up his infant daughter when he got into an argument with the baby’s mother. Police said he then went to his car, pulled out a gun, and then shot it into the front window of the home, hitting Rayne.

Matthew then got into his car and drove away before police arrived but he was later taken into custody.

Typically that would be the end of this tragic story, but it’s not. Matthew’s mugshot appeared on Twitter yesterday, and it was quickly liked by dozens of women – many who were aware of the charges against him.

Matthew hasn’t been convicted of the crime yet, and should be considered innocent until proven guilty – but damn . . . .

Here are some of the comments from women: