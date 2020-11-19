Malaika Arora turns heads as she steps out in the city looking chic

Malaika Arora was in Dharamshala for Diwali as her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor is shooting for a film there. The actress cum reality show judge made sure she was right by his side on the festival and even took some time off to explore the place and unwind a little. Malaika only returned to the city yesterday and today we clicked the Diva again as she stepped out in style.

Dressed like a total head turner, Malaika opted for a pair of black jeggings and an ash grey razor back top. She paired it up with a pair of coffee brown suede boots and let her locks loose to slay effortlessly. Scroll through for her latest pictures, go ahead and treat your eyes.