Being sapped of energy is a common symptom of COVID-19. But Holtz already recovering is a positive sign.

Holtz was a head coach at William & Mary, NC State, Arkansas, Minnesota, Notre Dame and South Carolina. He is best known for his 11 years at Notre Dame, which included a 12-0 record and No. 1 ranking in 1988. He served as an analyst for ESPN after his coaching career and had some wild moments.