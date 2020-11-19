Lorde Told Cazzie David Why She Left Social Media

“How do you balance needing to have your finger on the pulse while also not going insane?”

Since mid-2018, Lorde has basically disappeared from social media. The only time she’s meaningfully returned since then was last month, when she urged fans to vote in New Zealand’s election and hinted at new music on Instagram.

In May, Lorde also sent an email to her fans saying she was at work on the follow-up to 2016’s incredible Melodrama with regular collaborator Jack Antonoff (Bleachers, Taylor Swift): “The work is so fucking good, my friend. I am truly jazzed for you to hear it.”

Well, now she’s explaining why she’s been taking a break from the apps in a new interview with Cazzie David (whose essays collection No One Asked For This came out this week) for Interview.


“Part of what made me peace out on social media, apart from feeling like I was losing my free will,” she explained, “was the massive amounts of stress I was feeling about our planet, about systemic racism, and about police brutality in this country.


“I don’t know how you, someone I would describe as being reasonably neurotic, cope with that,” she said, addressing her BFF David.


In the interview, Lorde also revealed that the social media hiatus allows her to focus on creativity without distraction.


“I think you’re able to make evaluations about society because of how voraciously you consume the culture of social media, which is obviously very different to what I do,” she said to David. “Doing that, for me, destroys the part of my brain that can make work.”


Hey, whatever gets us new Lorde music sooner. We can’t wait.


