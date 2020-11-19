lockdown to ease but restrictions to remain

South Australia’s hard lockdown will ease sooner than planned following revelations a close contact linked to the Woodville pizza bar deliberately misled the state’s contract tracing team.

However, a series of restrictions will remain from 11.59pm on Saturday, Premier Steven Marshall announced.

Three new coronavirus cases were confirmed overnight, however all were already in quarantine.

There are now 25 cases linked to the coronavirus cluster in the Adelaide’s north.

South Australia to ease lockdown measures. (Nine, Google Maps)

The dishonest man claimed he had purchased pizza from the shop in Woodville, but he had actually worked there for several shifts as a kitchen hand, Mr Marshall said.

Police have since arrived at the pizza shop this afternoon following the dishonesty claims.

“To say I am fuming about the actions of this individual – is an absolute understatement,” Mr Marshall said.

“This selfish actions of this individual have put our whole state in a very difficult situation.

“His actions have affected businesses, individuals, family groups and is completely and utterly unacceptable.”

Authorities are now scrambling to contact and instruct a whole new group of people to self-isolate following the person’s dishonesty.

“Their story didn’t add up. We pursued them. We now know that they lied,” Mr Marshall said.

“I stress this point, that this is still a very dangerous cluster and our health experts remain extremely concerned.

“We are still trying to locate thousands of people who may have had dangerous contact at the Woodville pizza bar.”

South Australia will revert to a “series of restrictions” as of 11.59pm on Saturday, but stay-at-home measures will lift.

However, exercise in family groups is now permitted effective immediately.

Caps of 100 people will be placed at hospitality premises and table bookings will be limited to 10 people.

Funerals of up to 50 people will be permitted and weddings will return to an allowance of 150, but there will be no dancing or “vertical consumption”.

Religious ceremonies will be restricted to 100 people. Private gatherings will be capped at 50 people, while gatherings at private residences will be restricted to just 10 people.

Seated consumption is required across all venues that provide food and beverages.

Personal care, including hairdressers and beauty therapists, will be required to wear masks during services. Gyms will also be able to reopen.

People are still being encouraged to wear face masks until authorities are “confident” the Parafield cluster is under control, however they are not compulsory.

Vehicles queue as they wait for a COVID-19 test at Hampstead Gardens in Australia. (Getty)

The state hopes it will be able to revert to where it was before lockdown restrictions were in place on December 1 – the same date planned for South Australia to drop its border with Victoria .

SA Police Commissioner Grant Stephens, who is the state coordinator, said the six-day lockdown was the “right course of action” based on the health advice received at the .

“I was confident at the we made the decision to go into a six-day lockdown it was the right course of action based on the health advice,” he said.

“That was based on the information at their disposal which we now know was not truthful.”

The dishonest kitchen-hand working at the pizza bar was also a security guard at the medi-hotel.

SA’s Chief Health Officer Professor Nicola Spurrier said she would be advising against second jobs in “higher risk areas”.

The state’s contact tracing team discovered the man had been dishonest after re-interviewing him due to feeling dissatisifed with his first statement.

“That has led to this person disclosing the true circumstances of their involvement with the pizza shop and that is where we are now,” Commissioner Stephens said.

The police chief said the initial false statement made by the man claiming he had simply purchased pizza from the shop was what prompted authorities to consider the full lockdown.

“The first consequence from this lie is we went into a six-day lockdown,” he said.