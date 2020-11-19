LIVE | Unions to give update on strike at SABC as crisis shows no sign of ending

As a week of high drama at public broadcaster the SABC continues, unions are set to brief the media on Thursday morning about a possible strike.

The SABC was thrown into turmoil earlier in the week after staff refused to accept retrenchment notices being sent to 400 of their colleagues. The notices would have kicked off the start of a process that have had ended in job losses, as the broadcaster seeks to cut costs.

Management appeared to withdraw the notices following a backlash which included employees threatening to cut feeds and walk off, only to send staff an email on Wednesday to say that the retrenchment process would continue.

Thursday’s briefing will be held by the Communication Workers Union, together with officials from labour union federation Cosatu.

Fin24 will be following developments at the cash-strapped broadcaster throughout the day.