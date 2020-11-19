Lithuanian defense minister, senior Pentagon official test positive for COVID-19: Pentagon By

© . Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Miller meets with Lithuania’s Defense Minister Karobli at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia



WASHINGTON () – Lithuanian Defense Minister Raimundas Karoblis has tested positive for COVID-19 and Anthony Tata, one of several senior U.S. defense officials who met him at the Pentagon last week, also tested positive on Thursday, the Pentagon said.

The Lithuanian embassy told the Pentagon of Karoblis’s positive test on Thursday, it added. Tata, who performs the duties of undersecretary of defense for policy, had met Karoblis on Nov. 13.

All the senior U.S. defense officials who met Karoblis on Nov. 13 and Monday, including Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller, were tested for COVID-19, the Pentagon said in its statement.