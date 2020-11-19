Liberals give road map to a net-zero emissions by 2050 with new climate bill

Article content continued

Net-zero means either eliminating all emissions or ensuring any still produced are absorbed by natural means like forests and wetlands, or technology like carbon capture and storage systems.

An emissions-reduction plan, progress report and assessment report on each would need to be tabled in the house, and the bill orders the environment commissioner to audit Canada’s climate change mitigation measures at least once every five years.

The bill, if passed, would create an advisory body to help Wilkinson find the path to net-zero, and will require the minister of finance to report each year on what her department is doing to mitigate the financial risks from climate change.

Trudeau told the APEC forum that net-zero is “real” and is about both the environment and the economy. He said global investors are increasingly making decisions based on climate risk, and being greener is now a competitive advantage.

Canada has set multiple goals for curbing emissions over the last three decades and has never met a single one of them.

It missed its 2012 target under the Kyoto accord by more than 100 million tonnes and at the end of this year will miss its 2020 target by even more than that.

The difference is more than what Canada emits to heat and power the entire country.

Its Paris target is to reduce emissions by 30 per cent compared to 2005 levels by 2030. Current policies, including the carbon tax, banning coal power plants and regulating methane emissions in the oil and gas industry, will only get Canada about two-thirds of the way there.