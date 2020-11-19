LaVar Ball Takes Credit For Trump’s Election Defeat: Now He Gotta Go!!

Former NBA star LaVar Ball has claimed that President Trump might have won the election if they were still on friendly terms.

During this week’s episode of the BroBible podcast this week, he said that if Trump never went at him in 2017 when his son, LiAngelo Ball, was arrested in China for shoplifting, he’d have another four years in the White House.

“If he would’ve never act a fool, he’d still be president,” Ball said. “I would’ve been there with him, I woulda helped him out. You wanna act crazy with the Big Baller, guess what happens? Anybody real crazy with me don’t last long. … anyone messed with Big Ballers in the long run, it’s not gonna work out for you. If Trump would’ve accepted my shoes and not actin’ a fool, he would still be president. Now he gotta go. Oh well.”

