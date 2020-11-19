LaVar Ball Says His Son’s Will Only Meet ‘Hoes’ In The NBA

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

LaVar Ball is making headlines after boldly stating that his sons will only meet “hoes” as long as they are playing in the NBA.

“You’re never going to meet a nice woman — especially in basketball,” LaVar said on the Endless Hustle Podcast. “You’re not going to find nobody like I found your mom. “If you’re in this profession, you got all this fame and notoriety — how are you going to meet a good girl? You’re not.”

