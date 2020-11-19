Knicks roasted by Stephen A. Smith for Obi Toppin selection

ESPN media icon and New York Knicks superfan Stephen A. Smith has once again stolen the show on NBA draft night after he was left unimpressed with the team’s decision to select young star Obi Toppin.

Toppin, 22, was selected by the Knicks with the eighth overall pick in the NBA draft on Thursday. Coming out of the University of Dayton, he averaged 21.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game in 2019-20, shooting 63.3 per cent from the field and 39.0 per cent from three.

Draft day for Knicks fans always been a significant day in the calendar with the team each year looking to select a franchise player who can eventually take the organisation to the next level, with New York missing out on playoffs basketball every year since 2013.

Smith has been vocal about New York’s approach on draft night in recent years. In 2015 he famously made headlines for his reaction to the club’s decision to draft Kristaps Porziņgis with the fourth pick in the draft when he said he was left “disgusted” with the call, and that the organisation had “hoodwinked” and “bamboozled” fans with the selection.

Obi Toppin (Getty)

This time around, it was no different from the famous face of ESPN who let loose on social media with the Knicks’ decision to draft Toppin.

Despite Toppin being considered a legitimate star of the future, Smith was furious the Knicks drafted a forward and not a guard with the team currently boasting a stack of big men in the frontcourt.

“Damn, damn, DAMN!” Smith said in a video shared with his 5 million Twitter followers.

“Toppin is showtime. He is box office in the open court – watching him dunk, I get it.

“But how many forwards can you have if you’re the New York Knicks?

“How many forwards can you have? I needed a guard.”

Stephen A. Smith (Getty)

Currently, New York’s frontcourt consists of Mitchell Robinson, Kevin Knox, Julius Randle, Taj Gibson, Bobby Portis and RJ Barrett.

Smith said he had hoped the Knicks would’ve drafted 20-year-old point guard Tyrese Haliburton instead.

“Seven-foot wingspan, about 6’6, 6’7, can shoot, can handle, can defend, IQ,” Smith added.