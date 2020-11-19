Klay Thompson injury update: Warriors star suffers torn Achilles, will miss 2020-21 season

UPDATE (Nov. 19): Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson has suffered a torn Achilles and will miss the entire 2020-21 season, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Source: Golden State’s Klay Thompson has suffered a season-ending Achilles tear. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 19, 2020

ORIGINAL (Nov. 18): The Warriors announced Wednesday night that five-time All-Star Klay Thompson suffered a leg injury during an offseason workout in Southern California.

Golden State did not reveal the severity of the injury, but multiple sources told NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole that the leg injury “looked bad.” Thompson was unable to place any weight on his leg as he left the gymnasium, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Thompson missed the entirety of the 2019-20 NBA season with a torn ACL in his left knee. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports this injury involves his lower right leg and notes Thompson will undergo testing within the next few days.

It’s far too early to tell if this news will impact how the Warriors approach the 2020 NBA Draft. Golden State, which owns the No. 2 overall pick, has shown interest in center James Wiseman and guard LaMelo Ball. It could also choose to trade the pick should an enticing offer emerge on draft night.

In his eight seasons with the Warriors, Thompson has averaged 19.5 points per game while shooting 41.9 percent from 3-point range. The 30-year-old signed a five-year, $190 million deal with Golden State last year.