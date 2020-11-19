King Von’s Family Releases Statement Thanks His Supporters

The family of late rapper King Von has released a statement, days after laying him to rest.

“Thank you to everyone who has showed their outpouring of love for King Von. You all played a massive role in Von’s accomplishments, and by continuing to play his music and sharing your stories about how he has inspired and influenced you all, you’re keeping his legacy alive,” Von’s family’s statement read.

KING VON’S MANAGER SPEAKS OUT

It continues, “To celebrate Von’s artistry, vision, and the immense love that he had for his fans, we will be continuing his roll out of Welcome to O’Block, while working to share unreleased music and interviews that he devoted his creativity into completing. Von had also been working on new endeavors that we will be announcing down the line. Love, Von’s family and team.”

Read the post below:

Chicago rapper King Von passed away after he was shot outside the Monaco Hookah Lounge in Atlanta on Nov. 6. He was 26.