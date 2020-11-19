King Von’s Family and Team Promise to Continue Rapper’s Musical Legacy

Instagram

Breaking their silence in an official statement, the late rapper’s family and team also thank ‘everyone who has shown their outpouring of love for King Von.’

King Von‘s family has broken their silence on the tragic death of the rapper, who was shot and killed in an altercation earlier this month. Making use of the late star’s Instagram and Twitter account, his family and team sent out a statement on Wednesday, November 18.

In the statement, which marked the first posthumous post on the page, his family and team thanked people for their support. “Thank you to everyone who has shown their outpouring of love for King Von,” the statement read. “You all played a massive role in Von’s legacy, and by continuing to play his music and sharing your stories about how he has inspired and influenced you all, you’re keeping his legacy alive.”

“To celebrate Von’s artistry, vision, and the immense love that he had for his fans, we will be continuing his roll out of Welcome to O’Block, while working to share unreleased music and interviews that he devoted his creativity into completing,” the statement continued. “Von had also been working on new endeavors that we will be announcing down the line. Love, Von’s family & team.”

<br />

Von was laid to rest in a private funeral in Chicago on Sunday, November 15. His baby mama Kema took to social media to share some photos taken from the ceremony, which was attended only by his closest family and friends to make sure that those in attendance would be safe.

She posted a picture of the late rapper’s two kids standing in front of his coffin at the funeral. “I love you babyday,” she wrote over the photo with a broken heart emoji. It was reported that Von’s children cried when they watched their father’s casket being lowered into the ground.

Von died on November 6 after he was shot when he and a group of men left the Opium Nightclub and went to the Monaco Hookah Lounge on 255 Trinity Avenue in Atlanta. A fight errupted when two men approached the group in the parking lot and things quickly escalated to gunfire. In addition to Von, one other man was killed during the shooting while some others were injured.