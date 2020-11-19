Kelly Rowland, Her Son, And Her Baby Bump In Ivy Park

Kelly Rowland and her son just made mom and me outfits 1000% cooler.
In a recent photo, the Destiny’s Child member matched her baby bump to her five-year-old son Titan, and looked flawless.
What’s just as sweet is that their outfits came courtesy of Beyoncé’s Ivy Park line.
“His and hers!,” Kelly wrote in the caption, tagging Bey and adding, “Thank you Sissy Boo!!”
Kelly, who is radiating that mama glow, is currently pregnant with her second child. Last month she shared that she was six months along and “enjoying every moment!”
She also shared a tribute to Titan on Instagram, writing, “MY HEARTBEAT!! Everything I do, I do it for you! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ You make my world turn in ways I never thought! You changed my life! Had one of those moments with you, tonight that made my heart explode and it felt like we were in our own little bubble! #Crazy #Best-EST friend!!”
No doubt Titan is going to be a great big brother.
Congrats to this cute and growing fam!
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!