Kanye West Still Determined To Be President In 2024

Kanye West may have failed to make a splash during the 2020 elections, but he is still focused on running in 2024 — and is determined to make Kim Kardashian the next FLOTUS.

“Kanye will be involved in the election in 2024, he wants to be all over it,” a source close to the rapper told HollywoodLife.

The source added: “He thinks that Kim would be an amazing first lady and now that they have four years to figure it out, Kanye is going to make sure he is ready for the run,” the insider continued. “He is taking it seriously even if others think it is a joke. It is his next dream to become a reality. He is going full force into all of that and will be figuring it out the next few years.”

KANYE WEST’S FIRST CAMPAIGN EVENT

Ye managed to get just 60,000 votes during this election. But even before November — he said that his 2020 campaign was not a “run,” it was just a “walk.”