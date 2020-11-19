Jeremih Still in ICU Fighting for His Life Despite Coming Off Ventilator Amid Covid-19 Battle

WENN

Although the ‘Birthday Sex’ singer has been taken off ventilator, he is still in critical condition while struggling with the deadly coronavirus in a hospital.

Singer and rapper Jeremih is still fighting for his life in the hospital after contracting Covid-19.

The 33-year-old “Don’t Tell ‘Em” star is still in the ICU “in critical condition,” according to his agent.

“J was just pulled off the ventilator… Please keep him in your prayers,” the representative tells Variety.

Jeremih is undergoing treatment for the coronavirus in Chicago, Illinois and his famous friends like 50 Cent and Chance the Rapper have been asking fans to pray for his recovery.

It still isn’t clear when the star fell ill or when he was first admitted to the hospital.

Things were looking bleak for the hitmaker over the weekend, but 50 Cent has since updated fans to give them a little hope.

He posted a photo of Jeremih to Instagram on Sunday night (15Nov20) and wrote, “Thank you for praying for my Boy @jeremih, he is responsive today, doing a little better.”

Chance the Rapper previously tweeted, “Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih. He is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him.”

Trey Songz wrote, “@Jeremih we love you and we praying for you!” Toni Braxton tweeted, “Keeping Jeremih in my prayers.”

Fabolous added, “Prayers up for my dog @jeremih.. Everybody ask God to keep his hands on him & be blessed to pull thru.”

Emmy Rossum sent a similar message as well, “Just heard about Jeremih and sending so many prayers for his recovery. Covid is real folks. Wear your mask.”