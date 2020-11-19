Jennifer Lopez on Finding Out Kids’ Dissatisfaction About Themselves : It’s a ‘Real Eye-Opener’

Instagram

The 51-year-old actress and singer shares in a new interview how it feels to learn that her kids have some parts of their lives which they ‘weren’t fine with.’

–

Jennifer Lopez has learned a lot about her children thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. After hearing Max and Emme Muniz being honest in regards to their dissatisfaction about themselves, the “On the Floor” hitmaker admitted that the conversation with her 12-year-old twins was a “real eye-opener” for her.

“I actually loved being home and having dinner with the kids every night, which I hadn’t done in probably, ever,” the 51-year-old mom admitted in the November Innovator issue of WSJ. Magazine. “And the kids kind of expressed to me, like, the parts that they were fine with about our lives and the parts they weren’t fine with.”

Jennifer described the bonding time she had with the kids as “a real eye-opener and a reassessment, to really take a look at what was working and what wasn’t working.” She further shared, “You thought you were doing OK, but you’re rushing around and you’re working and they’re going to school and we’re all on our devices.”

“We’re providing this awesome life for them, but at the same time, they need us. They need us in a different way,” the fiancee of Alex Rodriguez went on to state. “We have to slow down and we have to connect more. And, you know, I don’t want to miss things. And I realized, ‘God. I would have missed that if I wasn’t here today.’ ”

Acknowledging that her children have grown up, the “Hustlers” actress said, “I watched them go from kind of young and naive to really, like, grown-ups to me now. When did this happen? They’re not our babies anymore.” She continued to explain, “They’ve been given a dose of the real world, with the knowledge that things can be taken away from you and life is going to happen no matter what. They had to grow up….So did we.”

Jennifer shares the twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony, to whom she married for seven years before separating in July 2011. Meanwhile, her fiancee Alex is a father of 16-year-old Natasha and 12-year-old Ella from his previous marriage with Cynthia Scurtis.