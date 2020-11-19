Jennifer Grey to Be Officially Single After Valentine’s Day 2021

WENN/Apega

The ‘Dirty Dancing’ star, whose divorce from Clark Gregg has been signed off by a judge, announced in July that she and her estranged husband have quietly parted ways in January.

Actress Jennifer Grey and her ex-husband, Clark Gregg, will officially be single again after Valentine’s Day, 2021.

A judge has signed off on the former couple’s divorce, ending the “Dirty Dancing” star’s 18-year marriage.

Under the terms of the divorce agreement, obtained by The Blast, Grey and Gregg have agreed to continue joint ownership of the family home for six months, but Jennifer will have exclusive use and possession of the property.

Meanwhile, the actress’ “Dirty Dancing and Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights” residuals will be her sole and separate property and she will receive 100 percent of all earnings of those films. She will keep her Audi Q7 lease, the family dog, Dorothy, and proceeds from her book, Embracing the Grey, as well as her intellectual property of a dance studio concept, according to the outlet.

Meanwhile, if the stars decide to sell the family home, they will split the proceeds.

Marvel TV and movie regular Gregg has also waived spousal support from his ex-wife and the former pair has agreed to split the net proceeds, royalties and residuals from 37 projects, including his projects “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.“, “The Avengers“, “Iron Man“, and “Thor“. Jennifer will also receive 10 percent of any gross earnings should Clark reprise his role as Agent Coulson on the big screen and five percent of any gross earnings if he reprises his role in a TV series.

The pair announced their split back in July in a joint statement on their respective social media accounts. They explained, “After 19 years together, we separated in january, knowing we’d always be a family who loves, values and cares for each other. we recently made the difficult decision to divorce, but we remain close and are deeply grateful for the life we’ve shared and the wonderful daughter we’ve raised. jennifer & clark. p.s. totally crying as we post this.”