Japan, facing a third wave, goes on ‘maximum alert’ as new infections reach record highs.

Japan has managed to keep coronavirus numbers low, but its strategy for success is being tested as cases reach record highs across the country.

While total case numbers remain low, they have begun to multiply rapidly, prompting Japan’s prime minister, Yoshihide Suga, to warn on Thursday that the country is on “maximum alert” in an effort to prevent infections from running out of control.

Mr. Suga requested that people be more vigilant about wearing masks, especially while dining out, and said he might request stronger measures based on the advice of a panel of experts that will report to him this week.

Japan reported over 2,000 new cases on Wednesday, the first it has crossed that threshold since the pandemic began.