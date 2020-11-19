Jan Myrdal, Swedish Author and Provocateur, Dies at 93

Jan Myrdal, a radical Swedish writer who spurned the liberal politics of his famous Nobel-winning parents and embraced Communism, Marxism and Maoism, died on Oct. 30 in Varberg, Sweden. He was 93.

His death was announced by Cecilia Cervin, a former chairman of the Jan Myrdal Society, a group dedicated to preserving his extensive book collection.

Mr. Myrdal traveled and wrote widely, specializing in Asia. He depicted life in a small Chinese village during the Cultural Revolution and his writings extolled the virtues of some authoritarians. He abhorred the the damaging effects of Western imperialism on developing countries.

But perhaps nothing in his career as a polemicist garnered him as much attention as the books he wrote expressing his distaste for his parents, Gunnar and Alva Myrdal. The elder Mr. Myrdal was an economist and sociologist who shared the 1974 Nobel in economic science with Friedrich A. von Hayek, and wrote “An American Dilemma: The Negro Problem and Modern Democracy” (1944), a pioneering study of race.