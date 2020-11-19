Jaguars designate CB Hayden for return from IR By

The Jacksonville Jaguars cleared nickelback D.J. Hayden for return to practice on Thursday after a stay on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

The move opens a 21-day practice window for the team to activate the former first-round pick to the 53-man roster.

Hayden, 30, sustained the injury in the second half of the Jaguars’ Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Hayden had played in all four games (one start) to that point. The eight-year pro has 13 tackles and one pass defensed on the season.

It’s unclear if Hayden will be ready to play Sunday when the Jaguars (1-8) host the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers.

Hayden is in the final year of a three-year deal he signed with Jacksonville in 2018. He was drafted by the then-Oakland Raiders in the first round (No. 12 overall) of the 2013 draft.

He played in 45 games (25 starts) in four seasons with the Raiders before a one-year stint with the Detroit Lions in 2017.

