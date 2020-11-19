Jack M. Mintz: Least-cost path to net zero needs oil and gas

Article content continued

Obviously, emissions are best reduced with greater energy efficiency, as efficiency also reduces economic costs. Even though bio-energy and renewables (including hydro and decarbonized biomass) will grow to be a significant part of the energy mix, they won’t be all of it. On average, the modellers see renewables as accounting for just a third of mid-century global supply. Nuclear energy will also be needed, accounting for over five per cent of supply by 2050. As for fossil fuels, they won’t disappear. Far from it: they’ll be 53 per cent of total supply.

If fossil fuels don’t disappear, you might logically ask, how can net zero emissions be achieved? The Stanford modellers’ answer is that carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) will be a key innovation along with bio-energy and renewables. Without CCUS, the economic cost of addressing climate change rises by 350 per cent, as the world is forced to adopt alternative high-cost strategies. Add on limits on bio-energy and it will simply be impossible to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

That is the view of 13 respected modellers. For its part, the International Energy Agency argues that to reduce emissions the world will need hydrogen, CCUS, low-carbon gases and widespread retrofitting of buildings. By 2040, it forecasts, oil, gas and coal will continue to account for 55 per cent of energy supply. Overall, it concludes that “a net-zero carbon power system requires careful long-term and integrated planning” and that “there is an urgent need to boost support for technology innovation.”