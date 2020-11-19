Is Tyler Lockett playing Thursday night? Fantasy injury update for Cardinals-Seahawks

Tyler Lockett suffered a knee injury last week and was given the dreaded “questionable” tag ahead of a key Thursday Night Football matchup with the Cardinals in Week 11. Lockett’s status appears to be truly up in the air, and he may well be a game-time decision for this contest. That will certainly have an impact on the Seahawks’ offense and the first start ’em, sit ’em decisions of the week for fantasy football owners.

That’s why we’ll be here providing the latest news below about Lockett right up until the active/inactive report is released at around 6:45 p.m. ET on Thursday. For injury updates on Chris Carson, click here. For all the latest fantasy news, follow us on Twitter @SN_Fantasy.

MORE TNF: DK Showdown lineup | FD Single-game lineup

Is Tyler Lockett playing Thursday night?

Lockett (knee) is officially listed as “questionable” for the Seahawks’ Thursday night game against the Cardinals. Lockett was a non-participant at practice each day for the Seahawks, but there seems to be some optimism surrounding his status.

According to Joe Fann of NBC Sports Northwest, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said that Lockett “looked fine” and that he expects him to play against the Cardinals. Of course, it’s worth noting that Carroll tends to have an optimistic viewpoint of player injuries and usually underestimates how much time they’ll need to fully heal. So, even if things look good for Lockett, this will need to be monitored up until game time.

WEEK 11 STANDARD RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

If Lockett plays, he can be trusted as a top-15 WR against a defense that he had 15 catches, 200 yards, and three TDs against just a few weeks ago.

However, if Lockett misses time, that will elevate DK Metcalf a bit, as he’ll see more targets, while David Moore would be a potential flex option as the No. 2 receiver for the Seahawks. Moore is averaging 15.1 yards per catch and has four TDs this year, so if you need a backup option to Lockett this week, Moore would be a solid pickup.

WEEK 11 PPR RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

Russell Wilson could also opt to target his tight ends more if Lockett is out, so Greg Olsen, Will Dissly, and Jacob Hollister could be productive. The three-man timeshare isn’t ideal for year-long fantasy leagues. though, so it’s best to avoid these options unless it’s as a low-priced flier in DFS tournament play.