After what felt like several years of speculating where he would be drafted, LaMelo Ball is officially a Charlotte Hornet, as the team drafted the young point guard with the third-overall pick. And Ball expressed his excitement about joining the team, specifically citing how thrilled he is to join Michael Jordan’s team.

“Straight blessing,” Ball said when asked how he felt about playing for Jordan. “For real. I don’t even have enough words to say, I mean, I’m just blessed right now.”