DeAndre Hopkins made the play of NFL Week 10 with an incredible Hail Mary catch to seal the Arizona Cardinals’ 32-30 comeback win over the Buffalo Bills.

As a reward for his ability to fight off multiple Bills defenders — and a bolstering of an already impressive résumé — Hopkins has become the newest member of the “Madden 99 Club.”

The announcement that Hopkins has joined the exclusive fraternity in the “99 Club” was shared Thursday by the official Twitter account of “Madden NFL 21.”