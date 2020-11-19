Giants fire OL coach after confrontation with Judge

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge made a change during the bye week coming off two consecutive victories.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero (h/t Nick Shook ) reported that the Giants fired offensive line coach Marc Colombo before the end of his first full season in the role. Veteran assistant Dave DeGuglielmo, who previously worked with Judge when both were employed by the New England Patriots and whom the Giants had previously hired as a consultant, will replace Colombo.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported earlier in the week that Judge was spending additional time with the offensive line to help improve the unit’s play.