Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX down 0.82% By .com

.com – Germany stocks were mixed after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the declined 0.82%, while the index fell 0.23%, and the index climbed 0.53%.

The best performers of the session on the were Delivery Hero AG (DE:), which rose 3.75% or 3.60 points to trade at 99.52 at the close. Meanwhile, RWE AG ST O.N. (DE:) added 1.25% or 0.420 points to end at 34.115 and Vonovia SE (DE:) was up 1.19% or 0.68 points to 57.86 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Muench. Rueckvers. VNA O.N. (DE:), which fell 2.73% or 6.65 points to trade at 237.35 at the close. MTU Aero Engines NA O.N. (DE:) declined 2.63% or 5.30 points to end at 196.00 and Heidelbergcement AG O.N. (DE:) was down 2.40% or 1.440 points to 58.460.

The top performers on the MDAX were HelloFresh SE (DE:) which rose 5.83% to 47.16, Knorr-Bremse AG (DE:) which was up 4.22% to settle at 107.64 and Bechtle AG (DE:) which gained 2.56% to close at 180.400.

The worst performers were Kion Group AG (DE:) which was down 7.11% to 66.62 in late trade, CTS Eventim AG (DE:) which lost 5.82% to settle at 48.740 and Commerzbank AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 4.54% to 4.941 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Bechtle AG (DE:) which rose 2.56% to 180.400, Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which was up 1.82% to settle at 17.890 and Sartorius AG VZO O.N. (DE:) which gained 1.60% to close at 369.000.

The worst performers were Software AG (DE:) which was down 3.54% to 35.990 in late trade, Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (DE:) which lost 2.11% to settle at 2.324 and Freenet AG NA (DE:) which was down 2.02% to 17.047 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 418 to 239 and 25 ended unchanged.

Shares in Bechtle AG (DE:) rose to all time highs; rising 2.56% or 4.500 to 180.400. Shares in Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) rose to 3-years highs; up 1.82% or 0.320 to 17.890.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was up 1.09% to 23.14.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.86% or 16.10 to $1857.80 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in January fell 0.90% or 0.38 to hit $41.63 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract fell 0.81% or 0.36 to trade at $43.98 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.11% to 1.1839, while EUR/GBP rose 0.33% to 0.8958.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.26% at 92.550.