Geelong’s Jack Steven announces retirement from the game

Geelong midfielder Jack Steven has announced his immediate retirement from the game.

Steven, 30, spent just one season with the Cats and was limited to games due to soft tissue injuries and was caught up in a police investigation at the start of the year after he was stabbed. He didn’t feature in Geelong’s finals run.

Geelong’s general manager of football Simon Lloyd on Thursday announced the midfielder’s retirement and revealed the club was happy to see Steven return home despite having one year remaining on his contract.

“We are happy for Jack that he has made this decision and wish him well in his future,” Lloyd said.

Jack Steven (Getty)

“Jack had an outstanding career and we enjoyed having him play with us this year.

“It’s great that Jack is back home on the Bellarine and we look forward to seeing him enjoy the post-football part of his life.”

Prior to joining the Cats at the beginning of the 2020 campaign, Steven played 11 seasons with the Saints where he won four best and fairest awards.

Steven finishes up his career having played a total of 192 games, kicking 113 goals.