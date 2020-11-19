Freddie Gibbs Responds To Jeezy Diss Track

Jeezy released a new song of his upcoming album and fired a few shots at fellow rapper Freddie Gibbs.

On “Therapy for My Soul,” Jeezy raps:

“When that sh*t went down with Gibbs, I couldn’t trust’ em/Invested my hard-earn money, tied up my bread/But he gon’ try to tell you I’m flawed, that’s in his head/It’s happening just the way that I said it, good on your own/And if I’m honest nothin’ gangsta about you, leave this alone, yeah.”

Gibbs caught wind of Jeezy’s diss and fired back on Twitter:

“@jeezy n*gga smoked yo partner and u bout to sit in the room and do a verzuz wit him. Don’t talk no street sh*t to me fam,” Gibbs tweeted this morning.

The tweet is in reference to Gucci killing Jeezy’s associate Pookie Loc during a home invasion in 2005. Gucci did some prison time for the shooting, but the murder charge against him was dropped.

Gibbs then hopped on Instagram Story to address Jeezy once more.