Freddie Gibbs Responds To Jeezy Diss Track

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Jeezy released a new song of his upcoming album and fired a few shots at fellow rapper Freddie Gibbs.

On “Therapy for My Soul,” Jeezy raps:

“When that sh*t went down with Gibbs, I couldn’t trust’ em/Invested my hard-earn money, tied up my bread/But he gon’ try to tell you I’m flawed, that’s in his head/It’s happening just the way that I said it, good on your own/And if I’m honest nothin’ gangsta about you, leave this alone, yeah.”

Gibbs caught wind of Jeezy’s diss and fired back on Twitter:

“@jeezy n*gga smoked yo partner and u bout to sit in the room and do a verzuz wit him. Don’t talk no street sh*t to me fam,” Gibbs tweeted this morning. 

