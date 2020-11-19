Flows rise into U.S. healthcare and tech funds in November By

© . A U.S flag is seen on the New York Stock Exchange in the Manhattan borough of New York City



() – U.S. healthcare exchange traded funds (ETFs) have led inflows in November, bolstered by the progress in development of coronavirus vaccines.

Data from Morningstar showed U.S. healthcare ETFs have lured $1.7 billion in the first two weeks of this month after witnessing outflows in the past three months.

Graphic: Breakdown by sector for fund flows into U.S. equities – https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/gjnvwblkrpw/Breakdown%20by%20sector%20for%20funds’%20flows%20into%20U.S.%20equities.jpg

The news that Pfizer (N:) and German partner BioNTech SE’s (F:) experimental COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective based on initial trial results lifted healthcare stocks last week.

However, increasing COVID-19 cases and proposals for new lockdowns in the United States have tempered some market optimism and prompted investors to look for safer stocks.

U.S tech stocks attracted $1.2 billion in the first two weeks of this month, as they have performed well during the period of previous economic shutdowns.

“With Covid-19 case counts rising sharply amid the cold weather, there is sentiment in some circles that economic activity in the near term could take a hit, especially with a new wave of shutdowns being proposed with each passing day,” said Jeff Weniger, director of asset allocation at WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:).

“Those concerns tend to witness capital flowing in the direction of tech stocks, which are the primary beneficiaries when the market is in a mood for a disinflationary and stagnant economic backdrop.”

Industrials, consumer discretionary and energy sectors also attracted inflows this month, data showed.