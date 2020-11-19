Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard On Why He Unfollowed Brian Kelley

Fans shouldn’t stress about the state of Florida Georgia Line, according to Tyler Hubbard, one half of the country music duo.

Though the artist did confirm he briefly unfollowed bandmate Brian Kelley on social media earlier this month, Tyler explained to host Storme Warren on SiriusXM’s Exit 209 that there’s no bad blood between the friends.

Tyler, who virtually appeared alongside Brian on the show on Thursday, Nov. 19, insisted that Florida Georgia Line is still very much intact, explaining, “I unfollowed BK for a few days while we were through this political, you know, in the middle of this election and everything going on. And, and I even called him and told him, I said, ‘Hey buddy, I love you. And I love you a lot more in real life than on your stories right now. So I’m just going to, so that’s why I’m unfollowing you. Nothing personal. I still love you. You’re still my brother.’ I just didn’t want to see it every time I opened Instagram. And so it wasn’t a big deal.”

He shared that this isn’t the first time he and Brian have butted heads, telling Storme, “We’ve went to therapy, we’ve sat with each other and wanting to kill each other at times. But by the end of it, we were hugging it out. You know what I mean? Because we’re brothers and that’s what brothers do.”