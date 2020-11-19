Fantasy Injury Updates: D’Andre Swift, Davante Adams impacting Week 11 start-sit decisions

There are always a couple of surprise injuries that pop up at the end of the practice week and have an impact on fantasy football. In Week 11, those injuries are coming out of the NFC North. Lions RB D’Andre Swift is dealing with a concussion, while Packers WR Davante Adams’ ankle injury seems to have him trending toward being “questionable” for Week 11. These players are both top-tier plays at the RB and WR positions, so fantasy football owners will want to know everything they can about the status of each player before key start ’em, sit ’em decisions that may be taking place before Thursday Night Football.

Is D’Andre Swift playing this week?

According to multiple reports, Swift missed Thursday’s Lions practice because of a concussion. Now in the league’s concussion protocol, Swift’s status for a Week 11 game against the Panthers is in doubt.

Because Swift’s diagnosis came so late in the week, fantasy owners should probably assume that Swift won’t play and have a backup option ready for him. If either Adrian Peterson or Kerryon Johnson is available in your fantasy league, feel free to scoop them up as potential replacements for Swift. If Swift is out, both would fall into flex territory in what may be a true backfield split. While neither would quite be the RB2 that Swift was shaping up to be in a great matchup against the Panthers, Peterson has the better shot of being a top-25 play.

This injury will need to be watched very closely by fantasy owners as the Lions are set to play on Thanksgiving, as well. Because of the short week and the early 12:30 p.m. ET start, it might be hard for Swift to clear concussion protocol before that time. That will make the likes of Peterson and Johnson even more valuable, especially since the Lions are taking on the Panthers and Texans, two of the worst run defenses in the league, in those contests.

Is Davante Adams playing this week?

After being limited in Wednesday’s practice with an ankle injury, Adams didn’t appear to be a participant in the Packers’ Thursday practice. According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, Adams “stayed inside again when the team came outside”, so that’s not a great sign for his availability this week.

The Packers have been extra cautious with their injured players this year. They’ve held Adams, Aaron Jones, and Allen Lazard out longer than expected to make sure they are 100 percent healthy, and even ahead of a matchup with a strong Colts defense, they could choose to do that once again. As such, Adams should be viewed as questionable, at best, and fantasy owners will need to have an alternative in place in case he can’t go.

If Adams doesn’t play, Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling will be the top receiving options for the Packers. Lazard (core) will be playing his first game since Week 3 if he suits up, but both receivers would likely be WR3/flex considerations given the volume they may see if Adams misses time. This potential absence would also provide a minor stock down to Aaron Rodgers because of his lack of receiving weapons and a minor stock up to the Colts defense.