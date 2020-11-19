Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist for Week 12: Streaming targets, free agent sleepers include Jameis Winston, Carlos Hyde, Henry Ruggs

We’re at the point in the fantasy football season where owners are looking to do one of two things on the waiver wire: Find streamers who can help in the upcoming week or stash players with favorable matchups in the fantasy playoffs. Beating your leaguemates to the punch on these potential free agent sleeper pickups could prove crucial for not only Week 12, but Weeks 14-16, as well.

These moves don’t always work out. Sometimes, you add a potential streamer only to see him get hurt or benched. Other times, you drop a handcuff only to see him emerge as the starter. That said, when you do make the right move and land a guy before his breakout, it’s a huge win, as you can get a productive piece without having to use a waiver claim or FAAB money.

WEEK 11 FANTASY: Top pickups | FAAB planner | Buy-low, sell-high

With all NFL teams playing in Week 12 and just one two-team bye remaining in Week 13 (Carolina and Tampa), the waiver wire is stronger than ever. There’s no need to worry about bye weeks interfering at this point. The only things impacting playing time opportunities are injuries and on-field performance.

Based on players available in over 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, there are several committee RBs who could emerge as backfield leaders (Gus Edwards, La’Mical Perine, Cam Akers) in the coming weeks, a plethora of worthwhile receivers (Sammy Watkins, Michael Pittman Jr., and Breshad Perriman stand out), and numerous streamers at the QB, TE, and D/ST who can be trusted.

WEEK 11 STANDARD RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

While pre-emptive moves are often beneficial, you by no means have to make one. If you’re comfortable with your roster, stick with what you have. Even if you have a gut feeling that Benny Snell is going to break out despite being nothing more than a handcuff, there’s nothing wrong with keeping him. Still, taking a look at the potential big names on the Week 12 waiver wire can help you find some targets for next week’s waiver period.

WEEK 11 PPR RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist

Reminder: This list was put together in the lead-in to Week 11, looking forward to the players that could be waiver-wire targets to scoop before the season starts to use in future weeks. If you have a roster spot to play with, these are options you could pick up early to beat the waiver buzz.

All these players are below 50-percent ownership on Yahoo unless otherwise specified.

Week 12 Waiver Wire Watchlist: Quarterback

Teddy Bridgewater, Panthers @ Vikings (44)

Bridgewater is dealing with a knee injury at the moment, but it seems like he has a shot to play in Week 11 against the Lions. If not, he’ll likely return in Week 12 for a matchup against the Vikings. Minnesota has been playing better on defense of late, but they still have a young secondary that Bridgewater can take advantage of. He’s a fine streamer and is a good backup option to carry into the fantasy playoffs (vs. Broncos, @ Packers, @ Washington in Week 14-16).

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins @ Jets (42)

Tua’s ownership has steadily climbed since he took over the starting job for the Dolphins and led the team to a 3-0 record. Tagovailoa is averaging only 170 passing yards per game, but he has five TDs in his three starts and has improved in the pocket since a shaky first start against the Rams. He gets to play a weak Jets defense that has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points per game (FPPG) to QBs this season at a mark of 21.7, so he can be trusted as a starter in Week 12 and possibly beyond. Down the stretch, he plays the Bengals (Week 13), Chiefs (Week 14), and Patriots (Week 15), and he could be asked to do more as he gets more experience.

Derek Carr, Raiders @ Falcons (34)

The Falcons have allowed 26.8 FPPG to QBs this season. That’s more than any other team in the league. While Atlanta has played better of late, it still can be beaten by good offenses like Vegas’s. Derek Carr has the team playing well and is averaging nearly 240 passing yards and 1.8 passing TDs per game this season. He has multiple TD tosses in all but three games, one of which was a blowout against the Broncos in which the team simply didn’t have to pass to win. Carr can be trusted against this defense in Week 12 and against the Jets in Week 13.

Jameis Winston, Saints @ Broncos (32)

With Drew Brees (ribs) out two-to-three weeks, Winston will likely take over as the Saints’ starter. The 2019 passing leader should do fine in that role and will be a top-15 QB more often than not down the stretch. The Broncos are middle-of-the-pack against quarterbacks, but Winston has the arm talent and weapons surrounding him to be considered for a starting role in this contest and the Saints’ matchup with the Falcons in Week 13.

Daniel Jones, Giants @ Bengals (29)

After a dreadful start to the season, Jones has come on of late. He has averaged 224.8 passing yards in his past four games along with a rock-solid 45 rushing yards per contest. He has six TDs in that span and should be able to do well against a weaker Bengals defense that has allowed 21.1 FPPG to QBs, good for the seventh most in the NFL. Jones will make some mistakes, but his rushing upside should make him a decent streamer in a good matchup.

WEEK 11 DFS TOURNAMENT LINEUPS: FanDuel | DraftKings

Week 12 Waiver Wire Watch List: RB

Wayne Gallman, Giants (54)

With Devonta Freeman (ankle) on IR, Gallman has emerged as the Giants’ backfield leader, and he may continue on in that role even when Freeman returns. In his past four outings, Gallman has racked up five TDs as a goal-line hammer for the Giants, and while he is averaging just 3.7 yards per carry, the volume in there for him to be effective. Coming off a bye and with the Giants switching to Dave DeGuglielmo as their new offensive line coach, Gallman should continue to improve. In Week 12, he takes on the Bengals, a team that represents the weakest run defense he has faced to date as a starter. They are one of only six teams to allow at least 1,000 rushing yards this season.

Adrian Peterson, Lions (43)

Peterson is now the clear-cut second back in Detroit behind D’Andre Swift, but he should still be owned as a top handcuff. The Lions are taking on the Texans on Thanksgiving, and the Texans have allowed 250 more rushing yards than any other defense in the league (1,389). Because of the short week, the Lions might made need to divvy up the workload more than usual between Swift and Peterson to ensure that Swift doesn’t get overworked. For that reason, Peterson could be a sneaky-good flex in this Week 12 matchup, so don’t be afraid to roster him despite his downturn in work.

Rex Burkhead, Patriots (40) | Sony Michel, Patriots (23)

The Patriots have switched to a ground-dominant attack and they should be able to support two fantasy-relevant RBs. Damien Harris will be one, and right now, Burkhead looks like he’ll be the other. Burkhead has averaged 68.5 yards per game in his past two outings and has added three TDs in that span. He should be a good play against the Texans’ weak run defense in Week 11 and could be a flex against the middling attacks of the Cardinals and Rams in Weeks 12 and 13. That said, if Sony Michel (quad) returns from IR, he could also end up becoming a flex play. He had a 100-yard game in his last game before his injury, so he could be a nice injury stash at this point in the season.

Carlos Hyde, Seahawks (34)

Hyde is back from a hamstring injury and is set to have a big workload for the Seahawks with Chris Carson (foot) still out. While Carson should return to action soon, Hyde should be added as a top-tier handcuff and spot starter. He totaled 76 total yards and a TD on 18 touches in Week 7 against the Cardinals after Carson exited and would’ve put up similar numbers while Carson was out had he not been hurt, as well. Hyde should be stashed as a potential-packed handcuff that could go off if he plays extensively against the Eagles (Week 12), Giants (Week 13), or Jets (Week 14) for the Seahawks.

La’Mical Perine, Jets (31)

Perine hasn’t done much for the Jets in recent weeks and is averaging just 42.4 yards per game in his last three contests. That said, the Jets have indicated that they’re going to give him a chance to be the lead back for the rest of the season, so if he’s getting volume, Perine will have a chance to produce. The Jets are taking on the Dolphins and the Raiders in the coming weeks, two teams that rank in the top 11 of FPPG allowed to RBs this year, so Perine could work his way into flex territory.

Gus Edwards, Ravens (30)

Even with Mark Ingram back last week, Edwards led the Ravens’ backfield in touches (8) and yardage (73). He may well be the team’s primary between-the-tackles option, and at the very least, he is an equal part of the backfield along with Ingram and JK Dobbins, both of whom are owned in more than 50 percent of leagues. Edwards should reach that plateau, as well, especially with favorable matchups against the Cowboys (Week 13) and Jaguars (Week 15) upcoming.

Cam Akers, Rams (27)

Akers led the Rams’ backfield in carries (10) and yards (38) against the Seahawks. Could this be a sign of good things to come for the second-round rookie? It certainly appears that Sean McVay wants him to be more involved in the offense. The Rams have a brutal couple of matchups against the Bucs (Week 11) and 49ers (Week 12) before they get to take on Patriots, Cardinals, and Jets in a much easier three-game stretch to end the fantasy regular season and start the playoffs. If Akers gets more carries in the coming two weeks, he could maybe become a flex play by Week 13.

Tevin Coleman, 49ers (18)

While many will be focused on the potential return of Raheem Mostert (ankle), Tevin Coleman (knee) may also be coming back this week. Both backs are injury-prone, but the 49ers have a solid offensive line and they can run a bit. With Jerick McKinnon dealing with “tired legs” on occasion, the 49ers may opt to split carries between Mostert and Coleman to keep each fresh, and Coleman could be a short-yardage and goal-line hammer. Upcoming games against Buffalo, Washington, and Dallas profile as a solid three-game set for Coleman, who could be a TD-dependent flex play or at least a nice high-upside handcuff to keep on the bench.

WEEK 11 FANTASY: Sleepers | Busts | Start ’em, sit ’em

Week 12 Waiver Wire Watch List: WR

Curtis Samuel, Panthers (49)

Samuel has averaged 8.3 touches and 61.3 yards in his past three games while racking up three TDs in that span. He will have a favorable Week 12 matchup against a Vikings defense that has allowed the fourth-most FPPG to WRs this year (29.7) and is tied for the league lead in TDs allowed to wideouts (16). Samuel should have a chance to do some damage in that matchup, and if Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) can’t go, Samuel will continue to get touches on the ground. Either way, he’s a great matchup-based play in Week 12 and has upside beyond that, so grab him while you can.

Sterling Shepard, Giants (47)

In four games since returning from a toe injury, Shepard has been targeted 32 times and has caught 26 passes for 219 yards and a TD. He’s a great PPR threat and is clearly the preferred receiver and security blanket for Daniel Jones. The Giants are playing the Bengals in Week 12 and have an even better matchup against the Seahawks in Week 13. Seattle has allowed a league-high 2,428 yards to receivers entering Week 11. That’s nearly 500 more than any other team. Expect Shepard to take advantage of this in what could be a high-scoring shootout.

Michael Gallup, Cowboys (45)

Gallup posted a zero-catch clunker against Washington earlier this season, but last year, he totaled 11 catches, 166 yards, and three scores against them in two games. Washington may have one of the league’s best pass defenses on paper, but they have had trouble corraling faster receivers in recent weeks and just allowed Marvin Hall to beat them for a deep TD. Gallup might not be consistent, but he could be a flex-worthy play on Thanksgiving with a healthy Andy Dalton set to be back at QB for the Cowboys. And his matchups against the Bengals (Week 14) and Eagles (Week 16) in the fantasy playoffs aren’t too bad either.

Sammy Watkins, Chiefs (45)

Watkins (hamstring) appears ready to return to the Chiefs’ lineup in Week 11. Excluding the Week 5 game in which he got hurt, Watkins had been averaging about five catches for 50 yards through four games. He has two TDs on the season, and thanks to his speed and the fact that he plays with Patrick Mahomes, his ceiling will always be high. The Chiefs have a tough Week 12 game against the Bucs, but they should be able to do well in Week 13 against a Broncos secondary that will have trouble containing both Watkins and Tyreek Hill.

T.Y. Hilton, Colts (42) | Michael Pittman Jr., Colts (31)

The Colts have relied more on their RBs and TEs so far this year to spark their offense, but Hilton and Pittman are getting increasingly involved. Hilton doesn’t have a TD yet this season, but he is averaging 5.4 targets per game in his past five outings. Meanwhile, Pittman is coming off a career-high seven catches for 101 yards against the Titans. Either could be Philip Rivers’ favorite target down the stretch, and both should be rostered with a favorable four-game stretch coming up against the Titans, Texans (twice) and Raiders in Weeks 12-15.

Henry Ruggs III, Raiders (32)

In Weeks 12 and 13, the Raiders get to take on the Falcons and the Jets. Both of these teams have had their share of struggles against WRs this year and rank third and 12th in FPPG allowed to the position, respectively. Ruggs hasn’t blown the top off of defenses on a weekly basis as some fantasy football owners had hoped, but he is averaging 19.3 yards per reception and has at least three targets in every game this year. He’s a boom-or-bust flex option, but in those matchups, he could pay off big time.

Keelan Cole, Jaguars (27)

Cole established a rapport with Jake Luton against the Packers and saw seven targets, tied for the second-most he has seen in a game this season. He scored twice, as well, once through the air and once on a punt return. Cole should continue to be a scoring threat — he has five TDs on the year and one 143-yard game — and with the Jaguars taking on the Browns, Vikings, and Titans in the coming weeks, he is a high-upside flex play thanks to his great matchups.

Jalen Reagor, Eagles (25)

In two games since returning from a thumb injury that sidelined him for five weeks, Reagor has racked up 13 targets. He has just seven catches for 63 yards and a TD, but the fact of the matter is that he’s getting attention from Carson Wentz, and that’s a good sign. The Eagles are taking on the Seahawks in Week 12, so Reagor could break some big plays against a Seahawks defense that has allowed the most FPPG to WRs this year by a wide margin (35.5, next highest is 30.6).

Breshad Perriman, Jets (10) | Denzel Mims, Jets (5)

With their full receiving corps back in action, the Jets nearly took down the Patriots. Now, they’ve had a bye week to rest, get refreshed, and improve their offense. Perriman and Mims both have sky-high upside because of their combination of size and speed, so they could end up being flex plays in favorable matchups down the stretch. The Jets play the Dolphins in Week 12, but they then get to take on the Raiders and Seahawks in matchups with a couple of porous secondaries.

Cam Sims, Washington (0)

Sims is a deep sleeper that isn’t on many radars, but it’s worth noting that Washington is taking on Dallas in a Week 12 Thanksgiving matchup. The Cowboys have allowed the second-most FPPG to WRs this year (30.6), and Sims is taking on a bigger role in the Washington offense. In his past two outings, he has caught seven-of- targets for 164 yards and is developing a strong rapport with Alex Smith. Thanks to his combination of size and speed, Sims can be a big-time weapon against the Cowboys. If you’re in a deep league or really need some WR help, don’t be afraid to take a chance on Sims.

WEEK 11 DFS CASH LINEUPS: DraftKings | FanDuel

Week 12 Waiver Wire Watch List: TE

Logan Thomas, Washington (48)

So far this season, Thomas is averaging 5.8 targets per game and has scored three times. Over his past three games, he’s averaged 51.3 receiving yards. He has done all of this while playing with three different quarterbacks, so that makes it even more impressive. Thomas is taking on the Cowboys in Week 12 on a short week. The Cowboys have allowed the 11th-most FPPG to TEs (8.8) this season, including five TDs, so Thomas should have a chance to catch some passes and potentially find the end zone.

Dalton Schultz, Cowboys (19)

Like Dallas, Washington has had issues guarding tight ends this year. They have allowed six TDs to the position, which is tied for the fourth most in the NFL. Despite the Cowboys’ recent QB carousel, Schultz has been doing well and has caught 10-of-15 targets in his past two games for 101 yards. He only had two catches for 22 yards against Washington the last time they played, but perhaps Schultz will do better with Andy Dalton healthy and ready to play the whole game.

Jordan Reed, 49ers (16)

Before his bye, Reed caught five passes for 62 yards against the Saints and looked like one of Nick Mullens’ top targets. Even with Deebo Samuel (hamstring) potentially returning after the bye, Reed should continue to be a top weapon for the 49ers, who well may be without George Kittle (foot) for the rest of the season. Reed has a middling matchup against the Rams, but he should still have a shot to be a TE1 if he can build on his 4.8 targets per game. He also has a three-week stretch against Buffalo, Washington, and Dallas after Week 12, so he can be trusted against those defenses, as they’ve all had their share of troubles against TEs.

Taysom Hill, Saints (4)

Hill is only TE eligible in some leagues as of this writing, but with Drew Brees (ribs) out, he may get some more snaps at quarterback than usual. Jameis Winston will still be the primary starter there, but Hill could see more designed runs from that position. He was already averaging 44.7 rushing yards on six attempts per game in his past three outings, and if he can post those kinds of numbers, his rushing floor will make him a safe option at the relatively volatile TE spot. His three games against the Falcons (Week 11), Broncos (Week 12), and Falcons again (Week 13) will only improve his upside, as the Falcons allow more FPPG to TEs than any other team in the NFL (12).

MORE WEEK 11 DFS: Best stacks | Best values | Lineup Builder

Week 12 defense streamers and sleepers

Green Bay Packers (42) | Week 12 opponent: vs. Bears

Cleveland Browns (48) | Week 12 opponent: @ Jaguars

Washington Football Team (35) | Week 12 opponent: @ Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys (13) | Week 12 opponent: vs. Washington

With no teams on bye in Week 12, the streamer options on defense are plentiful and the strategy for targeting them is simple. Continue to target questionable offenses playing against (mostly) solid defenses.

The Packers get to take on a Bears offense averaging a pitiful 300.9 yards and 19.1 points per game this season so far. Those numbers both rank second-worst to only the Jets. Green Bay should be able to slow down Nick Foles and Co. and use their good pass rush to get some sacks and force some turnovers.

The Browns are in a similar situation. They’re taking on a Jaguars offense that has some weaponry but will likely be starting immobile rookie QB Jake Luton. The Browns can get pressure on either QB and should rack up plenty of sacks either way. The Browns are a solid streamer in Week 11, too, so you can target them now if you need help in that area.

The Washington and Dallas defenses are the other two streaming offenses, and with good reason. First of all, neither of these teams have very good offenses. Washington is on their third different starting QB, Alex Smith, and is devoid of weaponry, and Dallas is starting backup QB Andy Dalton and is missing both of their starting tackles. Washington’s pass rush can take advantage of that while the Cowboys will have success containing Washington’s lack of weapons with their strong, now-healthy linebacker corps.

It also helps that Washington and Dallas have very quick turnarounds from Week 11 to Week 12. They are facing off on Thanksgiving Day, so with only a few days to prepare for this contest, these offenses could look sloppy and make some mistakes.