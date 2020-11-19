Enablon Launches Version 9 of Industry-Leading EHSS and ORM Software Solution, Integrating Critical Enterprise Functions Version 9 stands alone as the only software on market to bring together Environment, Health, Safety and Sustainability, Operations and Risk

CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enablon, a Wolters Kluwer business and global leader in Environment, Health, Safety and Sustainability (EHSS) and Operational Risk Management (ORM) software solutions, today announced the release of Enablon Version 9. Version 9 is the only software in the industry linking EHSS, Risk and Operations in a single user interface, offering full transparency and connectivity into work across the enterprise. This milestone brings market-leading Enablon, eVision and CGE Risk’s offerings together in one solution for a unified user experience that supports improved safety, sustainability and productivity.

Enablon Version 9 addresses the challenges that many enterprises face in staying compliant and adhering to health and safety guidelines, while facing pressure to streamline operations and manage large-scale risk in a sustainable manner. To best align processes, share data and integrate with their ecosystems, Risk, EHSS and ORM functions must be able to work together. To aid in this, Enablon’s first release of Version 9 brings a unified user experience along with an expert set of out-of-the-box integrations that break down traditional silos and deliver insights at crucial moments in operations. New features include:

App Accessibility: Users can navigate between expert applications easily and smoothly; for example, from Permit to Work to Incident Management, or from Risk Management to Barrier Management. In turn, they receive further insight into business best practices, goals and outcomes – whether their role is in Operations, Risk or EHSS.

Advanced Mobile Capability: Provides on-site workers and contractors the tools they need for safe and efficient operations, taking account of field conditions and providing significant savings on training costs – subsequently driving adoption and improved engagement.

Bowtie Expertise: Integration of Bowtie Server into risk and barrier management applications makes Enablon the only provider to offer critical BowtieXP visualization and management at multiple touchpoints in planning and operations.

Each user is able to share data, gaining visibility and full transparency into all processes and the connections between them. By broadening accessibility and integrating use cases, Enablon users can realize new improvement opportunities, reduce incidents, share learnings and monitor controls all in one place.

“Although Risk, Operations and EHSS tend to share common goals and outcomes, they are often quite siloed,” said Noelle Harvey, Sr. Director of Product Management at Enablon. “With Version 9, we are breaking down those silos. Every step we took in developing Version 9 was rooted in our vision to predict and prevent events by driving positive decisions, behaviors and automation in critical processes. We fully believe that enterprises will reach new heights in safety, sustainability and productivity as a result of this latest release.”

Much of Enablon Version 9’s conceptualization came from product discovery, with Enablon’s global customers providing constant feedback. Enablon’s Research & Development and Product teams worked closely with customers to gauge feedback, applying it into every phase of Version 9’s development.

“Twenty years ago, Enablon was born with a vision to transform the way that the world’s biggest companies looked at their operations through a lens of safety and sustainability,” said Laurent Dechaux, Vice President and Managing Director at Enablon. “With Version 9, we see fewer silos, transformed everyday processes, and heightened ability to push past barriers. As an industry pioneer, Enablon will continue to drive innovation in our products and offerings based on customer needs, industry best practices and current trends.”

Enablon Version 9 signifies the launch of Enablon’s Vision platform, a next-generation suite of software solutions stemming from the unification of Enablon, eVision and CGE Risk, that will continue to shape how major enterprises achieve a more sustainable, productive and safer workplace. For more information about Enablon Version 9, visit www.enablon.com .

AboutWolters Kluwer

Enablon, a Wolters Kluwer business, is the world’s leading provider of integrated risk management, operational risk management, EHS and sustainability software solutions. Since 2000, Enablon has delivered innovative technology solutions that companies rely on to ensure their enterprises are responsible, productive and safe. With a customer base spanning the world’s largest companies and the most comprehensive platform in the industry, Enablon is consistently recognized as a global leader and visionary. For more information about Enablon, visit www.enablon.com .

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com , follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Media

Leila Palizi

Corporate Affairs & Communications Specialist, Enablon

[email protected]

(312) 784-7955