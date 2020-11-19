Emma Watson and Beau Leo Robinton Spotted on Rare Public Date

WENN/Instagram/Regina Wagner

The ‘Little Women’ actress and her L.A. businessman boyfriend remain strong after more than one year together as they’re pictured stepping out for a coffee date in Primrose Hill.

Emma Watson proves she is still going strong with Leo Robinton. Over a year after she was spotted locking lips with her Los Angeles businessman boyfriend in London, the actress famous as Hermione Granger in “Harry Potter” film series was caught on camera enjoying a rare public date with him.

In several photos obtained by Daily Mail, the 30-year-old beauty and her beau were seen stepping out for a coffee date in Primrose Hill wearing protective black face masks. For the Wednesday, November 18 outing, she opted to go with a long navy coat, gray pants and knitted beanie hat that she combined with black heeled boots and a small yellow bag.

Emma’s boyfriend, on the other hand, sported a white tee under a brown coat and a pair of black jeans. He tied his hair into a ponytail. In one of the pictures, the Californian business owner was seen putting his arms on her shoulder while they had a conversation. After picking up their coffee, the couple sat on a bench together where he drank a mini bottle of wine.

This is not the first time Emma and Leo were photographed together. Back in October 2019, the “Beauty and the Beast (2017)” star was captured passionately kissing her man after a lunch date at Gail’s Bakery in Notting Hill, West London.

About Emma and Leo’s romance, a source told MailOnline in April, “Emma and Leo did everything in their power to keep their relationship private.” The source added, “But his closeness with Emma didn’t go unnoticed by his colleagues at the time, who were shocked to see Leo in the arms of a world-famous actress.”

The Meg March of “Little Women” has also been reported to have taken their relationship to the next level by introducing him to her parents Jacqueline and Chris. “Emma introduced Leo to her parents, she was really serious about him,” the source claimed.

Before dating Leo, Emma had a two-year relationship with tech manager William “Mack” Knight. Shortly after they called it quits, she was linked romantically to “Glee” alum Chord Overstreet. The pair were said to have broken up after dating for six months.