Emma Corrin on Backlash Over Princess Diana Portrayal on ‘The Crown’: It’s Fiction

The British actress herself admits that playing the late mother of Prince William and Prince Harry is daunting, convincing herself, ‘This is ‘The Crown’ ‘s version of Diana.’

“The Crown” season 4 premiered to mixed reviews from viewers. Some praised Emma Corrin‘s portrayal of beloved British royal family member Lady Diana, while some others were critical of the plot. In response to the backlash, Corrin admitted that this was a “difficult” situation.

During her appearance on “The Tamron Hall Show” on November 16, the actress was asked about recent reports about how royal family and members of British Parliament were not happy with the series’ depiction of Diana’s marriage to Prince Charles.

“I think for everyone in ‘The Crown’, we always try and remind everyone that the series that we’re in is fictionalized, to a great extent,” she shared. “Obviously, it has its roots in reality and in some fact, but Peter Morgan’s scripts are works of fiction.”

However, Corrin could understand that some people might have difficulty in taking a narrative about a real-life figure. “At the same time, I understand why people would be upset because this is history,” she explained. “And even with Diana, it’s still very much fresh, I suppose–everything that happened. So I do really understand if people would be upset.”

“We approach these people that we play as characters, which is why it’s such a joyous job because Peter writes such rich and complex characters. And as an actor, it’s such a joy to really bring a lot to them,” she added.

Corrin herself admitted that playing the late mother of Prince William and Prince Harry was daunting. “This is ‘The Crown’ ‘s version of Diana,” she convinced herself. “That really changed it for me. It doesn’t remove the pressure and the responsibility that I feel, but it made it more manageable to do the role.”





Prior to this, it was reported that Prince Williams wasn’t happy with how his parents were portrayed on the hit Netflix series. “The Duke of Cambridge is none too pleased with it. He feels that both his parents are being exploited and being presented in a false, simplistic way to make money,” a source claimed. “In this case, it’s dragging up things that happened during very difficult times 25 or 30 years ago without a thought for anyone’s feelings,” the insider went on to say. “That isn’t right or fair, particularly when so many of the things being depicted don’t represent the truth.”