Eagles place three WRs on reserve/COVID-19

Despite the positive test, Philadelphia’s game against the Cleveland Browns has not been rescheduled or canceled at this time, with the hope that an outbreak has been avoided and the team will be able to play on Sunday.

The Eagles aren’t even the only team in their scheduled matchup to have a case of COVID this week. A player on the Browns tested positive, and then Cleveland placed right tackle Jack Conklin, placekicker Cody Parkey and long-snapper Charley Hughlett on the reserve/COVID-19 list as “high-risk close contacts.”

Philadelphia is also the third NFC East team to test positive this week. The Washington Football Team and New York Giants both announced earlier this week that players on their teams tested positive for COVID.

The NFL is attempting to get to the finish line this season despite multiple teams testing positive for COVID-19 over the course of the season. Rather than create a bubble, the league has opted for consistent testing and protocols to complete the season. The league has a 16-team playoff plan in place if it is unable to finish the season as scheduled.