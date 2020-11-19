Dolly Parton Hopes to “Uplift People” Through New Holiday Movie

Get ready for a “Holly Dolly Christmas.”

On Thursday, Nov. 19’s all-new Daily Pop, superstar singer Dolly Parton promised just that for 2020. As the “Jolene” artist shared with E!’s Scott Tweedie, she has plenty of holiday projects dropping this year, which she hopes will bring people joy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m going to be throwing a lot of stuff out there at you. This is really gonna be a Holly Dolly Christmas because I have a Christmas album out called Holly Dolly,” Dolly noted. “And then, of course, we’re so excited about this Netflix movie, called Christmas on the Square.”

Christmas on the Square stars Dolly and Christine Baranski, who joined the chart topper on Daily Pop.

While continuing to discuss the film, Dolly joked that, when making the movie, they “didn’t realize it was gonna be the COVID season instead of the Christmas season.”

Regardless, Dolly was confident that Christmas on the Square will “uplift people” as the quarantine continues.