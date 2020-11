Correct!

Wrong! Soobin’s been enjoying bingsoo recently!

Here are the other members’ answers that they believed would surprise MOA:

HUENING KAI: I collect headsets by color.

BEOMGYU: I can fall asleep in any position, but I will still wake up straight and face up.

TAEHYUN: I think “We Lost the Summer” might even be cooler than “PUMA.”

YEONJUN:​ I accidentally collect snacks.



Via Tomorrow X Together / Weverse