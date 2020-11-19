Discover’s 2021 rewards calendar includes 5% cashback on Apple TV+ and Apple Music subscriptions

Discover has announced its cashback calendar for 2021, and it includes the notable addition of Apple Music and Apple TV+. For three months in 2021, Discover cardholders will be able to get 5% cashback on all transactions for Apple Music and Apple TV+, among other streaming services.

For those unfamiliar, Discover offers rotating categories of 5% cashback. Here’s the schedule for 2021, which was announced this month:

January – March – Grocery Stores, Walgreens and CVS

April – June – Gas Stations, Wholesale Clubs and Select Streaming Services

July – September – Restaurants and PayPal

October – December – Restaurants and PayPal

The “select streaming services” category is actually quite broad:

Apple Music, Apple TV+, AT,amp;T TV Now, BET+, CBS All Access, DAZN, Disney+, ESPN+, Fubo TV, Google Play Movies & TV, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Pandora, Philo, Peacock TV, Showtime, Sirius XM, Starz, Sling, Spotify, Vudu, YouTube TV.

Apple offers 3% cashback on Apple purchases made with Apple Card through the entire year, so Discover is able to best that offer but only for 5%. Nonetheless, it might make sense to make some annual subscription service purchases in April, May, or June if you’re a Discover cardholder.

You can learn more on the Discover website right here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out on YouTube for more Apple news: